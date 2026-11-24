Senegal were ​reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup ​of Nations winners on ‌Tuesday after ​the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld their appeal against being stripped of the title.

Senegal ‌contested the Confederation of African Football's decision to declare Morocco champions, despite Senegal beating the hosts 1-0 after extra time in January's final in Rabat. Senegal ‌walked off the pitch for 14 minutes after a penalty was ‌awarded against them late in regulation time, with several players returning to the dressing room in protest before they resumed play.

Morocco missed the spot kick, sending the match ⁠into extra ​time, where Senegal ⁠scored the winner to secure victory. However, Senegal were stripped of the title two months ⁠later after CAF's Appeal Board ruled that they had forfeited the match by ​walking off the pitch, overturning the result and awarding a 3-0 ⁠victory to Morocco.

Senegal quickly followed with an appeal to sport's highest court CAS, which was ⁠lodged ​on March 25 but heard on October 8. The CAS panel, presided over by French sports law expert Gerald Simon with assistance from ⁠Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based attorney ⁠and professor of ⁠law at the University of Zurich, found that "the referee did not commit any error of law", said CAS ‌secretary general ‌Matthieu Reeb.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson, editing ​by Ken Ferris)