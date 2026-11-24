Nikesh Arora, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US-based cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, praising the latter's grasp of technology and his clarity of vision regarding its optimistic side. Taking to the social media platform X following the interaction, Arora noted that he "had the pleasure of having a conversation with the Honorable PM Narendra Modi".

"I am consistently amazed by his grasp of technology and his clarity of vision on how he sees the optimistic side of it. The boundless possibilities of AI and how it is likely to benefit the masses. Be it education, healthcare or ensuring that friction can be removed for doing business in India," the Indian-origin tech leader wrote. Arora also highlighted the Prime Minister's focus on digital safety, adding that PM Modi "was, of course, keen to understand how it can be diffused safely and securely and what dangers it poses in the hands of bad actors. Both Palo Alto Networks and I look forward to contributing positively to his vision".

Heading Palo Alto Networks as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2018, Arora previously served as senior vice president and chief business officer at Google, as well as president and chief operating officer at SoftBank Group. Over his eight-year stint at the helm, he has steered the firm through a sweeping evolution into a global frontrunner in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, emerging as a preferred security partner for enterprises and governments worldwide.

According to his company's official website, Arora's career also spans roles as chief marketing officer at Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile International Division and chief executive officer and founder of T-Motion PLC, which merged with T-Mobile International in 2002. Beyond his executive responsibilities, Arora sits on the board of Uber Technologies, Inc., and acts as a non-executive director for Compagnie Financiere Richemont S.A., a publicly traded luxury goods holding firm headquartered in Switzerland.

On the academic front, he holds an MBA in business administration from Northeastern University, an MS in finance from Boston College, and a BTech in electrical engineering from the Institute of Technology at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). (ANI)