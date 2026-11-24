The Samajwadi Party has released its first list of candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, naming five nominees from constituencies including Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha, and Lalitpur. As per the release, Umar Ali Khan has been named for the Behat assembly constituency in Saharanpur, while Ashu Malik will contest from the Saharanpur assembly seat. Nahid Hasan has been fielded from the Kairana assembly constituency in Shamli district, Mehboob Ali from the Amroha assembly seat, and Jyoti Lodhi from the Lalitpur assembly constituency.

The announcement was framed around the party's "PDA" outreach—representing Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (minorities)—calling for a unified vote bank under the slogan, "This time, united voting will be in the name of PDA." Meanwhile, seat-sharing round-two talks between Congress and Samajwadi Party are expected to follow an initial proposal by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who offered 26 seats to the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

According to a statement shared by Yadav on the social media platform X, the first round of negotiations between the INDIA bloc allies marked a "winning start", with the former Chief Minister expressing confidence that the two parties would move forward strategically across the 403-member assembly. Representatives from both sides described their initial formal meeting in New Delhi as constructive, expressing optimism that a final seat-sharing pact would be concluded soon. In contrast, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the arrangement, asserting that the offer of 26 seats highlights the Congress's diminished political standing in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party is seeking a political comeback in 2027 after defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 state polls, which the two parties contested independently, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats it contested. The two parties subsequently contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together under the INDIA bloc, where the SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, and the Congress won six of its 17 contested seats in the state. (ANI)