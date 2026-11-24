​Rafael ​Nunez airport, ‌in the Colombian ​city of Cartagena, ‌on Tuesday briefly suspended landings as the armed forces used ‌one of the runways ‌amid an ongoing security incident at a local supermarket. Landings ⁠were ​reopened ⁠about 45 minutes after the suspension.

Local ⁠media is reporting that ​a number of people ⁠are being held hostage at ⁠the ​Castellana location of the Exito supermarket chain, though ⁠authorities have not said ⁠exactly ⁠how many people are being held.