Colombia's Cartagena airport briefly suspends landings due to security incident
Rafael Nunez airport, in the Colombian city of Cartagena, on Tuesday briefly suspended landings as the armed forces used one of the runways amid an ongoing security incident at a local supermarket. Landings were reopened about 45 minutes after the suspension.
Local media is reporting that a number of people are being held hostage at the Castellana location of the Exito supermarket chain, though authorities have not said exactly how many people are being held.