Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-F1 hails Las Vegas success after record overtakes and sold-out crowd

Formula One said record overtaking and wheel-to-wheel racing helped make its Las Vegas Grand Prix a sold-out success, overcoming early concerns about ​ticket demand as Max Verstappen won a slipstreaming thriller ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris. Verstappen held off Norris by 0.639 seconds on Saturday for his third Las Vegas ​victory in four years, with Oscar Piastri completing the podium for McLaren.

NHL roundup: Kirill Kaprizov, Wild push point ‌streaks to ​15 games

Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild each set franchise records with their point streaks in Minnesota's 5-2 road win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday. Minnesota is 12-0-3 in its last 15 games, the longest point streak in franchise history. The previous mark was set late in the 2022-23 season. The current run has elevated the Wild to the top of the NHL standings with a league-best 41 points.

Soccer-US to host Copa America for second successive tournament in 2028

Copa America will return to the United States in 2028, the CONMEBOL and CONCACAF ‌soccer federations announced on Tuesday, marking the country's second consecutive time hosting the competition. Six teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will join 10 South American sides in the tournament, which runs from June 9 to July 9, 2028. The CONCACAF teams will qualify through the 2027 Gold Cup.

NFL-49ers rout Vikings as NFL makes electrifying return to Mexico

The San Francisco 49ers overwhelmed the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 on Sunday at the Azteca Stadium, as the National Football League made a thrilling return to Mexico City after a four-year absence with its first international Sunday Night Football game. More than 85,000 fans, most of them backing the 49ers, filled the stadium, underlining the popularity of the sport in Mexico, which is the NFL's largest market outside the US.

Florida State ‌hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann as head coach

Florida State hired Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann to be the football team's next head coach on Monday. Schumann checks several boxes for the Seminoles. He boasts an impressive track record as coordinator of Kirby Smart's defense since 2024 and as a member of the Bulldogs' defensive staff since 2016. Prior ‌to that, he worked under Nick Saban at Alabama. Schumann has been a part of six national championship teams at the two schools combined across nearly 20 seasons.

Disney, ESPN and NFL take Super Bowl to IMAX theaters

Walt Disney, ESPN and the National Football League are partnering with IMAX to show the Super Bowl in movie theaters for the first time, adding another viewing option for one of the biggest sporting events in the US. The NFL championship game, scheduled for February 14 next year, will be shown at hundreds of IMAX locations across the United States and in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil, the companies said on Monday

Soccer-CAS ruling in favour of Senegal reasserts that referee's decision is final

The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reinstate Senegal as Africa Cup of Nations winners reasserts the cornerstone of football that the referee’s decision is final. The Swiss-based CAS ⁠on Tuesday announced it ​had upheld Senegal’s appeal against the decision to strip them of this year's Africa Cup of Nations ⁠title.

Women's college basketball: No. 2 Michigan rolls past Miami in Bahamas

The three-pronged scoring attack of Olivia Olson, Te'Yala Delfosse and Syla Swords helped No. 2 Michigan cruise to a 79-58 win over Miami at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. Each player scored at least 18 points and recorded at least one assist, one steal and two 3-pointers for Michigan (6-0). The Wolverines are unbeaten through six games for the first time ⁠since the 2022-23 season, when they opened with nine consecutive wins.

Solheim Cup veteran Megan Khang regains LPGA Tour card through Q-Series

LPGA veteran Megan Khang regained her card for 2027 thanks to a strong showing at the high-pressure Q-Series on Monday in Mobile, Ala. Khang, 29, was on the ropes thanks to a sub-100 finish in total points accrued during the 2026 season, but she left no doubt about regaining her status ​by finishing in a tie for sixth at 19 under at the RTJ Trail at Magnolia Grove.

Soccer-Senegal reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners

Senegal were reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners on Tuesday after sport's highest court upheld their appeal against being stripped of the title, ruling that the referee's decision to ⁠resume the match was covered by the "field of play" doctrine. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel set aside the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board decision that had forfeited Senegal's 1-0 extra-time win and awarded Morocco a 3-0 result.

Boxing-Wilder to face Bakole on Fury-Joshua undercard after Opetaia withdrawal

American former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will face Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole on the undercard of Tyson Fury's blockbuster bout with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11, Netflix announced on ⁠Monday, after ​his original opponent Jai Opetaia withdrew from the fight through injury. Australia's Opetaia had been set to make his heavyweight debut against Wilder but was forced to pull out of the contest with a hand problem earlier this month, paving the way for the 33-year-old Bakole to step in

Steelers WR DK Metcalf offers denial, quizzical perspective of ejection

DK Metcalf told teammates his only regret Sunday when he appeared to try to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye was not being there for the Steelers when they needed him. Metcalf said he "didn't try to poke him in the eye" when asked what was going through his mind when he was ejected in the third quarter after his second personal foul in ⁠Pittsburgh's 19-16 loss in Philadelphia.

Soccer-US, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica awarded 2031 Women's World Cup, UK to host 2035 edition

FIFA approved the joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women's World Cup at the governing body's Extraordinary Congress on Monday, where England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales were confirmed as hosts of the ⁠2035 tournament. Both bids were unopposed and voted by acclamation, with FIFA limiting hosting eligibility for ⁠the 2031 tournament to member associations from Africa and CONCACAF, and the 2035 edition to associations from Africa and Europe.

Golf-Australian Smith targets PGA Tour return after LIV demise

Cameron Smith said clarity over the future of LIV Golf was a weight off his shoulders and he was looking forward to playing as an individual and recapturing the form that earned him his mega deal with the rebel circuit. Australian Smith rose to number two in the world when he won his only major at St Andrews in 2022 and was one of LIV's ‌highest-profile recruits when he signed up later that year on a ‌deal some reports put at close to $200 million.

Reports: Cubs agree to 5-year, $120M deal with LHP Trevor Rogers

The Chicago Cubs bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a five-year, $120 million free-agent contract with ​left-hander Trevor Rogers, multiple media outlets reported Monday night. The deal is pending a physical.