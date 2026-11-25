BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Loylty Rewardz Management Pvt. Ltd., a BillDesk group company and a leading loyalty management and consumer engagement enterprise, has entered into a commercial alliance with Auréa Gifts LLP, an experience-gifting platform, to bring curated experiential offerings to India’s growing loyalty and rewards ecosystem.

Loylty Rewardz currently runs 20+ loyalty and rewards programs for 60+ clients, including leading banks, credit card issuers, insurers and corporates, reaching over 1 billion members. Through the alliance, Auréa’s portfolio of curated experiences can be made accessible to members across this network, widening the range of redemption options available to consumers. The collaboration reflects a broader shift in the rewards landscape as consumers increasingly look beyond conventional merchandise and vouchers towards rewards that are more personal, memorable, and experience-led.

Through its digital marketplace and growing network of experience partners, Auréa curates offerings across adventure and outdoor activities, entertainment, dining, wellness, travel, workshops, lifestyle and family experiences. The alliance will enable Loylty Rewardz to incorporate such offerings into its rewards ecosystem and provide customers with greater choice in how they redeem their reward value. For banks, financial institutions, credit card issuers, and corporates, the association will also explore opportunities to use experiential rewards across customer engagement, loyalty redemption and employee recognition programs, creating more differentiated ways to engage and reward customers and employees.

Anurag Saxena, Chief Business Officer, Loylty Rewardz, said: "As India's loyalty landscape matures, true differentiation lies in offering rewards that feel personal and aspirational. Partnering with Auréa Gifts allows us to expand our redemption catalogue beyond traditional merchandise and vouchers into curated experiential gifting. This alliance creates a compelling new avenue for our banking, credit card and corporate partners to elevate customer engagement and employee recognition through meaningful, real-world experiences." Bharat Jagwani, Founder, Auréa Gifts LLP, said: "We believe that the true value of a reward lies not merely in what it offers, but in the experience and memories it creates. Our vision at Auréa is to make experiences an integral part of how people celebrate, gift, connect and reward themselves. Our collaboration with Loylty Rewardz is an important milestone in this journey, giving us the opportunity to bring curated experiences into the wider banking and corporate rewards ecosystem. We see significant potential in moving beyond conventional reward options towards more meaningful and memorable experiences."

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