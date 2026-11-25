‌Australia ​and the Solomon Islands signed a security pact on Wednesday that makes Canberra the country's defence partner of choice, marking a shift for the Pacific archipelago that signed a similar deal with China only four years ago. The ‌pact is a victory for Canberra, which is battling China for influence in the region and recently signed similar agreements with Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Fiji.

Under the deal, Australia will support the expansion and development of Solomon Islands' police and border force, while Honiara will deny any request from a foreign ‌power to set up military or security bases on its territory, their leaders said. "Australia is proud to be the Solomon Islands' main security partner, ‌and that's a responsibility that we take seriously," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a joint press conference in Canberra with his Solomon Islands counterpart, Matthew Wale.

The wide-ranging treaty includes Australian funding for investment in infrastructure and education, improved visa arrangements for Solomon Islanders, and requires Honiara to consult Australia on the development of critical infrastructure. It signals a significant shift by Wale, ⁠a long-time ​China critic who had appeared to soften ⁠his stance in recent years.

"Solomon Islands has been for a number of years a source of uncertainty and doubt in the region. Those days are done," Wale told the press ⁠conference. In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun urged the international community to help Pacific island nations achieve sustainable development.

"In developing relations with Pacific island countries, all countries should ​put the islands' own independent development first and remain open and inclusive, and such cooperation should not be directed at any third party," ⁠he added. CHINA RELATIONS

Wale was highly critical of the 2022 security deal with China, echoing the United States and other Pacific nations, saying it would upset regional security and could jeopardise ties with ⁠existing ​partners. But in 2025 he led a delegation to Beijing, where he praised China's economic development and said his party supported the "one-China" principle. The Solomon Islands ended ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan in 2019, switching over to Beijing.

Australian media said on Wednesday the Solomon Islands' pact with China had been ⁠scrapped, though Wale declined to comment on its status, citing a non-disclosure agreement. "I think this deal, coupled with indications that Solomon Islands will let ⁠the China deal lapse, goes beyond ⁠the success of the previous deals," Australia has struck in the region, said Connor Graham, a research fellow in the Pacific Islands program at Sydney-based think tank the Lowy Institute.

"It is a blow to Chinese security ambitions in ‌the Pacific certainly."