AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday asserted that seat-sharing discussions between the Congress and Samajwadi Party were underway for all 403 constituencies here and not restricted to 26. Responding to questions about the reported 26-seat formula amid differences between the two parties, Gautam said there was no such discussion and expressed confidence that the negotiations would conclude with a mutually acceptable arrangement.

"26 seats? There is no such discussion about 26 seats. Our discussions concern all 403 seats. Once the talks are finalised and an amicable, respectable settlement is reached, we will inform everyone," Gautam told reporters. He also urged the leadership of both parties to exercise restraint and make responsible statements while negotiations were underway, saying that such an approach was in everyone's interest.

On the Samajwadi Party announcing its first list of five candidates before the conclusion of seat-sharing negotiations, Gautam said such announcements should have been avoided at this stage. He maintained that he had not made any irresponsible remarks and had only expressed his concern over announcing specific constituencies while discussions were still ongoing. "I have only said that while seat-sharing negotiations are still underway, announcing specific seats, which has happened, is something that should have been avoided," he said.

When asked about the SP's announcement of candidates for five constituencies, including seats sought by the Congress, Gautam responded, "If it hadn't been done, you wouldn't be asking me this question, would you?" He reiterated that negotiations were continuing and expressed hope that the differences would be resolved. "The negotiation process is still ongoing, and I am hopeful that everything will work out well," he said.

Asked about Congress MP Imran Masood's dissatisfaction with the SP's announcement and his remark that the Congress was "not begging" for seats, Gautam said the MP's displeasure was justified as he represented the region. "His displeasure is justified; after all, he is the MP from that region," Gautam said. He added that the senior leadership of both parties would sit together and arrive at a respectable and honourable decision. "However, I believe that the top leadership from both parties will sit down and arrive at a respectable and honourable decision," he said.

On being asked whether he had spoken to Masood about the ongoing developments, Gautam said he remained in touch with all Congress leaders. "I speak with all our leaders. It's not as if I wouldn't; naturally, I do engage in discussions with them," he said. The remarks come amid a war of words between the two INDIA bloc allies over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Congress MP Imran Masood had earlier criticised the SP, saying that SP MP SP Singh Patel was elected to Parliament because of Rahul Gandhi's political influence. "Let us not forget that SP Singh Patel is an MP only because of Rahul Gandhi. Many others like him contested elections in 2019 as well; it is a miracle of Rahul Gandhi post-2019 that he is an MP today," Masood told reporters.

Meanwhile, SP MP SP Singh Patel defended his party's decision to announce five candidates, saying the move would give them sufficient time to reach out to voters, meet people and work on electoral rolls. "Our National President has taken a very sound decision by announcing these five candidates, and I welcome it," Patel told ANI. He also claimed that the Congress lacked "strong candidates" and a "public support" base in Uttar Pradesh and should accept the 26 seats offered to it under the alliance.

According to top Congress sources, the party has sought 120 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections and is unwilling to accept a lower number. The demand was conveyed during a meeting between leaders of the two parties in Delhi, where the Congress also submitted a list of 120 constituencies it wants to contest, sources said. Congress sources further said that the party had sought two seats in Saharanpur, where the SP has now announced its candidates, indicating potential differences over constituency allocation. The seat-sharing discussions between the two parties are ongoing.

The remarks come amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to party sources. Earlier, Congress sources said on Tuesday that the alliance between the two parties remained intact and that seat-sharing arrangements were expected to be finalised in upcoming meetings. The next meeting is likely to take place on November 27, sources said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had asked the Congress to identify additional potential constituencies beyond the 26 seats on its priority list and called for consensus candidates under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework. "The winning start has been made with the first '26 seats'. Working together wisely, things will move forward," Yadav wrote on X indicating an early push to consolidate alliances for the 403-member state legislative assembly. (ANI)