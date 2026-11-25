A patient who gives a blood sample at a local clinic may receive a result before leaving the building, giving the patient and the health worker a chance to discuss what comes next. Much of what makes that conversation possible happens out of sight, from the choice of test the clinic uses to the work of checking how reliably it performs. On 2 September 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) and China's National Institutes for Drug Control (NIDC) formally exchanged a signed agreement that brings those decisions together, with particular attention to countries where reliable testing can be difficult to access.

The agreement covers in vitro diagnostic medical devices, a term that includes tests that examine samples taken from the body, such as blood or urine, to provide information about a person's health. Some of these tests belong in laboratories with specialist staff and equipment, and others can be used at or near the place where a patient receives care. WHO and NIDC will draw on their technical expertise to develop guidance, generate evidence and help countries assess the quality, safety and performance of the tests they use.

For low- and middle-income countries, choosing which tests to make widely available can mean weighing the needs of a busy hospital laboratory against those of a clinic serving people who live far from one. The memorandum of understanding gives WHO and NIDC a way to work together on questions that matter in both places, including how to identify essential tests and how to spot problems once products reach health services. Its value for patients will depend on how well that technical work translates into decisions about the testing available where they seek care.

How countries decide which tests belong in everyday care

One focus of the agreement is helping countries put the WHO Model List of Essential In Vitro Diagnostics into practice. The list gives health authorities a reference when they consider which kinds of tests their services need, a decision that shapes what a health worker can find out during a consultation and when a patient may need a referral. A national testing plan has to account for the different settings in which people receive care, because a test offered at a central laboratory may still be difficult to reach for someone attending a community clinic.

WHO and NIDC will contribute technical expertise to WHO's guidance and its work on common standards, giving countries a shared basis for making decisions about diagnostic products. The partners will also work on generating evidence, which matters when a health authority needs to judge whether a particular approach to testing suits the services it runs. For the people responsible for choosing tests, the practical questions include what information a test can provide, where staff can use it and how much confidence they can place in the result.

Checking how tests perform after they reach clinics

A test's performance remains important throughout the time it is in use, including after a health service has bought it and staff have begun relying on its results. The agreement covers quality assurance and post-market surveillance, the work of monitoring products already on the market so that concerns about their performance can be recognised and examined. A clinic that notices a recurring problem may see only a handful of cases, but reports from several facilities can give the people investigating a concern a clearer picture of its scale.

Tests used at or near the point of care receive specific attention in the memorandum because the result can become part of a conversation with a patient during the same visit. For someone who would otherwise have to travel to another facility or return on a different day, the opportunity to discuss a finding in person can matter as much as the time saved. A health worker using that result to decide whether someone needs further testing or a referral also needs a way to raise concerns when a product appears to be performing poorly.

The people responsible for putting the agreement to work

Martin Taylor, WHO Representative to China, described the agreement as a continuation of many years of cooperation between WHO and NIDC, rooted in a shared commitment to protecting public health. He linked the partners' work on the quality, safety and performance of diagnostic devices to a wider purpose for countries seeking to make their health systems more equitable. For a patient, that concern comes down to an everyday question about whether the facility they can reach has a suitable test and whether the person providing care can trust the result.

Dr Sylvie Briand, WHO Chief Scientist and acting Assistant Director-General for the Health Systems, Access and Data Division, signed the memorandum on behalf of WHO, and Dr Fudong An, Director-General of NIDC, signed for the Chinese institution. Senior representatives of WHO, NIDC and China's National Medical Products Administration attended the formal exchange of the signed document. Taylor was joined by Dr Jicui Dong, who heads WHO's Products Policies, Access and Manufacturing Support Unit, and Kylie Shae, WHO Team Lead for Access to Medical Devices and Assistive Technology.

Shae will support the implementation of the agreement on WHO's behalf, working with colleagues across the organisation and with technical specialists at NIDC. WHO credited NIDC's leadership, the support of the National Medical Products Administration and the work of the technical teams on both sides with bringing the memorandum to signature. Those teams now have a practical brief that stretches from the moment a country decides which tests its clinics need to the point when staff using those tests have evidence about how well they serve patients.