BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: Bluehost, a leading web hosting and digital solutions platform, hosted the Bengaluru edition of its global Small Business AI Builder Tour on 24 November 2026 at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, bringing together over 500 entrepreneurs, developers, business professionals and AI enthusiasts.

Part of a 10-city initiative spanning four continents, the event focused on India’s entrepreneurial potential and making AI-powered development more accessible. Sessions led by Salim Ali, Vaibhav Sisinty, Varun Mayya, Saptarshi Prakash and other industry experts explored generative AI, automation and practical applications of AI in building and scaling businesses for a global audience. Speaking about Bluehost’s larger vision for India, Sachin Puri, CEO, Newfold Digital, said, “With the Bengaluru edition of our Small Business AI Builder Tour, we are laying the foundation for a more connected AI builder community in India. Our focus going forward is to empower more entrepreneurs to move beyond experimentation and build solutions for a global audience.”

Elaborating on the significance of the Bengaluru edition, Salim Ali, Chief Marketing Officer, Bluehost, said, “The reason we came to Bengaluru is that there are so many people with ideas, but the barriers to building have been high. With AI, we have an opportunity to democratise innovation and enable more people to build products from India for a global market.” Emphasizing the importance of experimentation and practical AI adoption, Vaibhav Sisinty, Founder, GrowthSchool and Outskill, said, “Success in the AI era will have a direct correlation with the number of experiments we run and real-world problems we solve. The focus should be on becoming an AI orchestrator, someone who understands which tools to use, when and how.”

Highlighting the transformative potential of AI for Indian businesses, Varun Mayya, Founder and CEO, AEOS, said, “There is a significant opportunity for India’s services sector to leverage AI to automate backend processes and deliver better outcomes for customers.” The event featured hands-on workshops, live product demonstrations and a ‘Vibe-a-thon’, where participants turned ideas into functional websites and applications using Bluehost’s AI Builder. The AI Innovation Awards further recognised emerging talent and celebrated real-world AI innovation.

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