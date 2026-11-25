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Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** ​Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 SYDNEY - Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong visits Australia (Final Day)

SANTIAGO/ BUENOS AIRES - Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen visits Chile and Argentina with a business delegation to strengthen trade ties and bilateral cooperation, with a focus on the mining sector (Final Day) CANBERRA - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale visits Canberra and meet with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

BAKU - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys visits to Azerbaijan (To Nov. 26) BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans ‌summit

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Romanian counterpart Dan Neculăescu speak to journalists in Berlin - 1200 GMT

BRUSSELS - Euro Summit BRUSSELS – EU Special European Council meeting (To Nov. 27)

MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008, and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27 - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER ⁠28 ISTANBUL - Greece's President ​Konstantinos Tasoulas will pay a three-day visit to Istanbul at the ⁠invitation of Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew (To Nov. 30)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set ⁠to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRASILIA - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco meets his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, marking his first visit ⁠to the neighbouring country since his appointment

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting (Development)

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to hold a press conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting GLOBAL - World AIDS Day

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in the Alliance headquarters in Brussels - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, ⁠DECEMBER ​4 MONTEVIDEO - Uruguay hosts regional Mercosur summit

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 BERLIN - Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil hosts finance ministers from Estonia, France, Luxembourg, and Portugal to discuss mobilising private capital for investment in Europe - 1330 GMT

DHAKA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visits Bangladesh and holds bilateral talks with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (To Dec. 8) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 TRIPOLI - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Libya next month for the first time in more than 15 years ⁠to attend the Turkiye-Africa Summit (To Dec. 9)

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and ⁠Financial Affairs Council meeting BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council meeting

OTTAWA - Indian Prime ⁠Minister Narendra Modi visits Canada (To Dec. 12) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 HAITI - Haitian Senate Election

HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 14

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting MIAMI - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits the United States to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump (To Dec. 15)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, ‌DECEMBER 17 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec. 18)

- - - - - - - - - NOTE: ‌The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

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