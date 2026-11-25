Today we look at an effect of GLP-1 use by ​women that could lead to unnecessary additional breast cancer screenings, and a gene discovery that could ‌improve ​risk assessments in other cancers. We also report on a novel, wearable approach to pain management. There will be no Health Rounds on Thursday for the US Thanksgiving holiday, but we will be back with more health science news for you next Tuesday.

BREAST DENSITY MAY INCREASE WITH GLP-1 WEIGHT LOSS Weight loss during treatment with GLP-1 drugs is linked with increases in breast density that could raise the odds of being called back for additional ‌testing after a routine mammogram, a new study suggests.

The 107 women in the study, ages 34 to 79, used GLP-1 drugs for weight loss for at least one year, during which they lost an average of 40 pounds (18 kilograms). In every case, breast density increased between baseline and post-GLP-1 screening mammograms, with greater weight loss associated with greater breast density increase.

“To our knowledge, this is among the first studies to directly evaluate longitudinal changes in mammographic breast density using paired mammograms before and after GLP-1-associated weight loss,” study leader Dr. Eva Gombos of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston said in a statement. The findings may ‌reflect disproportionate loss of breast fat, causing a relative increase in mammographic density, the researchers said, ahead of their presentation at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America meeting in Chicago.

The screening recall rate — the percentage of screening mammograms that led to a recommendation for additional testing — was ‌22.4%, compared to an average US screening mammography recall rate of about 10%, they report. Ultimately, four women underwent biopsies, all with benign results.

While higher mammographic density is generally associated with increased breast cancer risk, the differences observed after GLP-1-associated weight loss may reflect a different process. The researchers suggest that substantial loss of breast fat makes the remaining tissue appear relatively more prominent without increasing the absolute amount. “The findings do not suggest that patients should be concerned about taking GLP-1 medications,” Gombos said.

Women who are taking GLP-1 medications should continue routine breast cancer screening according to existing recommendations and inform their breast imaging team about GLP-1 use and significant recent weight loss, the researchers said. “Breast imaging technologists can help document this information at the ⁠time of screening, ​providing useful context when radiologists compare current mammograms with prior examinations,” Gombos said.

BIOMARKER MAY ⁠PREDICT CANCER RISK IN BARRETT'S ESOPHAGUS New genetic findings could help to monitor and better assess cancer risk in patients with Barrett's esophagus, a condition in which the esophageal lining has been severely damaged — usually by chronic acid reflux — and normal cells are replaced by misshapen precancerous cells.

Patients with Barrett’s esophagus must be closely monitored with invasive procedures to check for ⁠cancer. Some eventually need surgery to remove high-risk tissues. Researchers have discovered that a gene called PHGR1 acts as a protective molecular ‘brake’ and disappears from the precancerous tissue before esophageal cancer develops.

Studying genetic activity in patient tissue samples, they found that in early-stage Barrett’s esophagus, the body ramps up production of PHGR1. As the tissue moves into precancer ​and then full esophageal cancer, PHGR1 is almost completely switched off. In lab tests, they found that PHGR1 blocks the effects of a growth signal that can drive cancer cells to multiply out of control.

In mice, restoring PHGR1 slowed tumor growth over time, the researchers ⁠also found. PHGR1 may therefore be a useful biomarker to help identify higher-risk patients who should be more closely monitored, they wrote in Gastroenterology.

“Understanding what changes inside the cells as this disease progresses from normal to precancerous stage gives us a way to start looking for warning signs earlier,” study leader Kishore Guda of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland said in ⁠a ​statement. “We found that this same loss of PHGR1 happens in colon cancers, suggesting it could be a master switch across multiple digestive tract cancers,” coauthor Dr. Andrew Blum, also from Case Western, said in a statement.

The team's next step is to determine the precise function of PHGR1 and to standardize the lab test that measures it. Then they will follow patients over time, to see whether tracking PHGR1 status can help predict cancer risk in patients with Barrett’s esophagus. INCORPORATING PAIN-RELIEVING ELECTRODES IN UNDERWEAR FABRIC

A reusable pain-relieving textile electrode could be incorporated into clothing to help manage menstrual cramps ⁠and other painful conditions, Polish scientists report in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. Applying a mild electrical current through the skin — known as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation — is a drug-free way to manage menstrual pain and intense muscle soreness.

The low-voltage electrical pulses block pain signals and induce natural pain-relieving chemicals such ⁠as endorphins, but at-home TENS devices are bulky and difficult to use effectively, and ⁠require sticky gels. “Our long-term vision is to make electrical pain-management technologies more comfortable, discreet, reusable, and accessible to ordinary users,” study leader Katarzyna Wójkowska of Warsaw University of Technology said in a statement.

Her team’s reusable screen-printed textile electrodes can be sewn into clothing such as underwear, sleeves, or leggings, the researchers said. “The next important step is to combine our textile electrodes with an actual electrical stimulation device and evaluate the complete system under realistic ‌operating conditions,” Wójkowska said. “We also intend to expand the research ‌in collaboration with medical and physiotherapy specialists, including assessments involving a larger and more diverse group of participants.”

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