The Donald Trump administration on Wednesday proposed fresh tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including India, China, Japan and the European Union, citing concerns over structural excess industrial capacity and its impact on US commerce, Reuters reported. The proposed tariffs follow an eight-month investigation by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) under Section 301 into alleged unfair trade practices by 16 trading partners.

The proposed duties cover China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Mexico and Norway have been excluded from the proposed measures for the time being. According to Reuters, a senior US official said Washington concluded that these trading partners "creates, sustains, or contributes to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce."

Notably, India and Vietnam are among the countries that have yet to finalise trade agreements with Washington. The US official indicated that the proposed tariffs could accelerate trade negotiations, potentially leading to the finalisation of more agreements at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami in December. China is expected to face the highest overall tariff burden, with the proposed 20 per cent excess-capacity duties coming in addition to tariffs of roughly 25 per cent imposed during Trump's first presidential term.

However, the proposed duties will not be imposed on top of tariffs of 10 per cent or 12.5 per cent introduced in July over allegations of inadequate enforcement of anti-forced labour laws. The US official further said that the proposed tariffs would remain consistent with the limits agreed upon under existing trade agreements, including the 15 per cent tariff ceiling for the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and 19 per cent for Malaysia.

The specific tariff rates for individual trading partners were expected to be published in a US Federal Register notice on Wednesday. The proposed measures will undergo a public notice and comment period, along with a hearing, before coming into effect. The official indicated that implementation could extend into January 2027.

The Trump administration has particularly accused China of flooding global markets with steel, aluminium, electric vehicles, solar products and other manufactured goods through excess production capacity. China has rejected these allegations, maintaining that its exports reflect its competitive advantages, Reuters reported. (ANI)