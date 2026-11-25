Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway organised a one-day Para-Sports Meet for around 150 Divyangjan employees at the Railway Mini Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday, ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, to promote inclusivity and encourage participation in sports. The initiative aimed at encouraging sports participation, promoting inclusivity and recognising the abilities and contributions of Divyangjan employees. The meet witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 150 Divyangjan employees representing various stations and depots across the Division, a release said.

The meet was inaugurated by Mohit Sonakiya, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Vijayawada Division. Versha Sonakiya, President of South Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCoRWWO), Vijayawada, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Senior divisional officers, including the Additional Divisional Railway Managers (Infrastructure and Operations) and the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), attended the inaugural ceremony and encouraged the participants.

The sporting events were conducted across a range of indoor and outdoor disciplines, providing an opportunity for employees to showcase their sporting abilities, determination and team spirit. The competitions included (1) Track and Field Events: Shot Put, Wheelchair Race and Stick Running Race; (2) Team Sports: Throwball, Blind Cricket and Cricket for Persons with Physical Disabilities; and (3) Indoor Games: Chess and Carrom. Addressing the gathering, Mohit Sonakiya, DRM, highlighted the importance of sports in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, confidence and camaraderie among employees. He appreciated the dedication, commitment and valuable contributions of Divyangjan employees towards the efficient functioning and progress of the Division. He also encouraged them to actively participate in sporting and recreational activities.

Versha Sonakiya, President of SCoRWWO, Vijayawada, highlighted the inspiring achievements of persons with disabilities across various spheres of life and appreciated the participants for their determination, resilience and sporting spirit. She extended her wholehearted encouragement and support to all the athletes taking part in the meet, it added. The Para-Sports Meet provided a platform for Divyangjan employees to showcase their talents, foster fellowship and celebrate the spirit of inclusion, equal opportunity and participation in the workplace. Organising the event ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities reaffirms the Division’s commitment in recognising the abilities, dignity and valuable contributions of its Divyangjan workforce. (ANI)