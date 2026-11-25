Inflation in the United States, measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, rose to 3.8 per cent year-on-year in October 2026, while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stood at 3.3 per cent, according to data released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Wednesday. The latest inflation reading remains significantly above the US Federal Reserve's target of 2 per cent. The PCE price index is the central bank's preferred measure of inflation and is closely tracked for monetary policy decisions.

"From the same month one year ago, the PCE price index for October increased 3.8 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 3.3 percent from one year ago," the BEA said in its Personal Income and Outlays report for October 2026. On a monthly basis, headline inflation moderated to 0.3 per cent in October from 0.5 per cent in September, while core inflation remained unchanged at 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, consumer spending growth slowed to 0.3 per cent in October from 0.6 per cent in September, even as personal income growth accelerated to 0.7 per cent from 0.3 per cent during the same period. "The USD 63.8 billion increase in current-dollar PCE in October reflected increases of USD 11.8 billion in spending on goods and USD 52.1 billion in spending on services," the report said.

However, consumer spending adjusted for inflation declined marginally during the month, indicating weakness in actual consumption despite an increase in nominal expenditure. "Real PCE decreased $5.8 billion (less than 0.1 percent at a monthly rate) in October," the BEA said.

Personal income increased by USD 201.8 billion during October, while disposable personal income, which refers to income after personal current taxes, increased by USD 200.5 billion, or 0.8 per cent. "The increase in current-dollar personal income in October primarily reflected increases in compensation, government social benefits, and personal income receipts on assets," the report added.

Personal savings stood at USD 1 trillion during October, with the personal saving rate at 4.1 per cent. The persistence of inflation above the Federal Reserve's target, coupled with slowing consumer spending growth, presents a challenge for policymakers seeking to balance price stability with economic growth. (ANI)