The United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with certain exemptions, while indicating that the rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with Washington that addresses the findings of its investigation into structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. "The Trade Representative proposes that appropriate action to obtain the elimination of the acts, policies, and practices would include applying tariffs of up to 25 percent on all goods of India, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain goods," the USTR said in an official statement.

The USTR further proposed considering adjustments to the additional duties to account for tariffs imposed under existing Section 301 and Section 232 actions, or a tariff rate of 17 per cent if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement addressing the findings of the investigation. The announcement comes after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer determined that the acts, policies and practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors are unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce.

Among other trading partners, the USTR proposed tariffs of up to 35 per cent on Vietnam, 20 per cent on China and Singapore, and 18 per cent on Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Tariffs of up to 15 per cent, net of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) rates and existing Section 301 duties, have been proposed for the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan. The USTR also proposed considering lower tariff rates of 20 per cent for Vietnam and 10 per cent for Singapore, subject to trade agreements or commitments addressing the findings of the respective investigations. With respect to India, the USTR flagged industrial plans to expand manufacturing, inadequate labour protections, financial repression policies, sustained market access barriers and an alleged failure to address global excess capacity and production, including through imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies.

The USTR alleged that these practices reduce commercial opportunities for US producers and exporters in India and third-country markets, contribute to losses in production, exports, jobs and investment in US manufacturing, and increase US economic security risks. "This is especially true in sectors like health (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), steel, solar, and information and communications technology (ICT)," the statement said.

The USTR has invited public comments on the proposed tariff measures, with written submissions and requests to appear at the hearings due by January 5, 2027. The hearings are scheduled to commence on January 25, 2027. The investigations were initiated on March 11, 2026, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, covering 16 economies, including India, China, Japan and the European Union.

Earlier on November 15, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that Washington had assured New Delhi of preferential trade access with lower duties than its competing countries. "India will get preferential trade access in the US with lower duty than our competitor countries," Goyal had said while addressing the media in Cairo, Egypt.

The minister had further highlighted that the commitment formed part of a broad framework agreement reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. "This was already agreed between the leaders, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, when they announced that we have both come to a broad framework agreement a few months ago," Goyal had said. (ANI)