The ​US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement ​Network proactively took certain ‌systems offline after ​a cybersecurity incident resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of the agency's ‌systems, a FinCEN official said on Wednesday.

The US Treasury Department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and ‌third-party forensic examiners to determine the scope and impact, according to ‌the official. Outages and disruptions across tech, government and other systems have become a growing concern for governments, companies and the public in recent months, as advanced AI ⁠tools ​make it easier to ⁠find vulnerabilities and attack systems.

Several technology failures this month have hit critical US systems, ⁠among them a nationwide halt to air travel, a Microsoft outage affecting ​email services, a glitch at several large banks and a brief ⁠disruption to the National Security Agency's network. "As a proactive measure, we have taken certain ⁠FinCEN systems ​offline and provided exceptive relief for filers that are not able to submit reports as a result of the disruption," the ⁠official said in a statement.

While forensic analysis remains ongoing, there is no evidence ⁠of any ⁠breach of the Bank Secrecy Act or beneficial ownership databases, the statement said.