Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei has rejected suggestions that humans should surrender decision-making powers to artificial intelligence (AI), saying governance by AI would be a "terrible idea" and that increasingly capable systems must remain subject to legitimate democratic processes. In a post on X, Amodei said it was "absurd" to suggest that he supported giving AI control over human affairs, arguing that society should not sacrifice legitimacy or self-determination for efficiency or security.

"We should never sacrifice legitimacy or self-determination at the altar of efficiency or security," he said, adding that the argument against autocracy applied equally to governance by AI. His remarks followed an Axios report that said some employees at Anthropic believed humanity would, and in certain cases should, hand over decision-making authority to superintelligent AI systems.

The report also highlighted growing opposition among executives at other AI companies to such a possibility. Anthropic said Amodei had consistently advocated human control of AI. Amodei, however, distinguished between AI taking over governance and automating specific tasks such as driving, designing medicines and writing software. He said greater automation could bring economic benefits and advances in areas such as medicine, transportation and energy, but also carried risks.

One concern, he said, was recursive self-improvement, in which AI systems help build increasingly advanced versions of themselves. Amodei said this could allow AI to improve faster than humans could control or adapt to it. "As we said publicly in early November, we don't expect it to be safe for Claude to build successive frontier models fully autonomously, without meaningful human supervision or understanding," he said.

He also warned that extensive automation could cause serious job disruption in some sectors, making it necessary to slow or pause certain deployments to give workers time to adjust. He added that AI-assisted alignment research must be approached cautiously because researchers may not be able to fully trust the systems' work. Amodei said decisions on automation should not rest with a single authority, but be made across society, governments, AI companies and individuals.

He also criticised what he described as "vibes-based commercial and political positioning" by some AI executives, saying companies were using phrases such as "human control and agency" without sufficiently addressing the difficult questions surrounding automation. The debate comes as leading AI companies develop increasingly capable systems and questions grow over how much decision-making authority should remain with humans. (ANI)