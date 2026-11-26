US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, remembering the 166 innocent lives lost, including six American citizens, and honouring the courage of India’s security forces. Reaffirming Washington’s support for New Delhi in its fight against terrorism, Gor stressed that cooperation between the two countries' law enforcement agencies remained vital to ensuring that terrorists are brought to justice.

In a post on X, Gor said, "On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, we remember the 166 innocent lives lost, including 6 Americans. Earlier this year, I joined @SecRubio at the memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to honor the victims and the valor of India’s security forces. The United States stands with India in the fight against terrorism, and our law enforcement partnership remains vital to bringing terrorists to justice." This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai.

Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 other countries lost their lives in a period of 4 days. In fact, the entire city was held hostage by terrorists who had entered from across the border. Eighteen members of the Indian police forces, 12 members of the Taj Hotel Staff and security were martyred in the line of duty.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack. The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum-security prison in Pune. (ANI)