VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 26: Satin Finserv Limited has announced the 14 finalists and an eminent six-member jury for the Grand Finale of SANKALP by Satin Finserv: The Climate Edition, bringing together emerging climate innovators and industry leaders to identify solutions to some of India's pressing environmental challenges.

The Grand Finale, scheduled for 3rd December 2026 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, will see seven student teams and seven startups compete for a prize pool of over INR 30 lakh+, presenting solutions spanning clean energy, green mobility, water and waste management, sustainable agriculture and the circular economy. The six-member Grand Finale jury brings together leaders from business, sustainability, finance and green technology, including:

- Ajay Jain, Chairman, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park - Malini Thadani, Environmental & Sustainability Expert

- Piyush Gupta, CEO, Strategic Investments and Group CFO, HT Media Ltd. - Ram Gopal, CEO and Co-founder, Kaamyabi and Former CEO, Barclays India

- Sandy Khera - CEO, Enel Green Power - Sulajja Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green

The jury will evaluate the finalists on the strength of their ideas, innovation, feasibility, scalability and potential environmental impact, with an emphasis on solutions that can move beyond concepts to real-world implementation. The finalists represent a diverse mix of emerging talent and entrepreneurial innovation. The student track features teams from IIT Patna, IIM Ahmedabad, XLRI Jamshedpur, Masters’ Union, the Institute of Rural Management Anand and the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management. The startup track brings together seven ventures developing solutions to environmental and climate-related challenges.

The 14 teams were shortlisted following virtual jury presentations held between 2nd to 4th November 2026. At the Grand Finale, they will present their solutions, business models and plans for implementation before the jury. Speaking about the initiative, Pramod Marar, Managing Director and CEO, Satin Finserv Limited, said, “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges before us, but it also presents an opportunity for innovation and entrepreneurship. Through SANKALP, we want to create a platform where young minds and emerging businesses can bring forward solutions with the potential to make a meaningful difference. The quality and diversity of ideas we have seen are encouraging. With an experienced jury bringing perspectives from industry, sustainability and finance, we hope to help these innovators look beyond the idea itself and understand what it takes to build solutions that are practical, scalable and sustainable.”

He added, “The Grand Finale is not just about recognising the best ideas. It is about giving promising innovators the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, challenge their thinking and take their solutions closer to real-world implementation. SANKALP aims to spotlight innovative climate solutions and help accelerate their journey from concept to impact. Beyond the competition, eligible teams may also be considered for financing discussions, subject to further evaluation.” Startup Track

- BigsiBucks Innovation Pvt Ltd - Decorearth Private Limited

- Levaebio Private Limited - Newcycl Clean Technologies Pvt Ltd

- PREserwe - Udyom Eco Tech Private Limited

- Yotuh Energy (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)