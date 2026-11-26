Egypt's Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar visited hospitals treating those injured in a massive fire in the Warraq district of Giza Governorate, as the death toll from the incident rose to 31, the country's Ministry of Health and Population said. The fire, which broke out above the Ashara Tunnel in the Imbaba area, also left 21 people injured. During his visit, the minister reviewed the condition of the injured and ensured that hospitals had raised their preparedness levels to respond to the emergency.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Health said Abdel Ghaffar had expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the fire and wished the injured a speedy recovery. "Health Minister Mourns Victims of Warraq Fire, Checks on Injured in Hospitals. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, offered his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the Warraq fire, wishing the injured a speedy recovery," the post read.

The ministry's official spokesperson, Dr Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, announced the final toll, confirming that 31 people had died and 21 others sustained injuries. According to CNN, the fire erupted after a privately operated tanker truck carrying petroleum products reportedly veered off the road, crashed and exploded, triggering a massive blaze that engulfed several vehicles in the vicinity.

Emergency services deployed 39 ambulances to the site, while the injured were shifted to three hospitals for medical treatment. The incident also caused extensive damage to vehicles, with preliminary estimates suggesting that 27 cars and motorcycles were destroyed. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and subsequent explosion. Prosecutors have also ordered DNA samples to be collected from two unidentified victims to establish their identities.

The Egyptian Red Crescent deployed response teams to assist those affected by the incident. Meanwhile, the Financial Regulatory Authority directed the compulsory motor insurance fund to expedite compensation for victims. (ANI)