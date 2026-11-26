BusinessWire India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: The Shetkari Samruddhi Project, implemented by ISAP India Foundation with the support of Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF), inaugurated a maize dryer unit at Dhotra village in Sillod block of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on November 19, 2026. The unit will be operated by Shivmaka Farmers Producer Company Limited (Shivmaka FPC), providing member farmers with access to scientific post-harvest drying services and helping them reduce moisture-related losses, preserve grain quality and improve price realisation.

Maize farmers often face challenges in drying freshly harvested produce, particularly during periods of unfavourable weather and high market arrivals. As a result, many are compelled to sell their produce immediately after harvest at lower prices due to excess moisture. The newly established dryer aims to address this gap by enabling farmers to bring their maize to the required moisture levels, improve marketability and access better opportunities for collective marketing. The Shetkari Samruddhi Project aims to reach 20,000 farmers across 20 villages in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts and is currently engaging with over 12,000 farmers through its interventions. Shivmaka FPC serves as an important institutional platform for delivering these services at the grassroots level. The maize dryer further strengthens the FPC's existing services, which include an agricultural input shop and a Custom Hiring Centre (CHC), while creating opportunities for collective aggregation and organised market linkages.

The inauguration programme began with the welcome and felicitation of guests, followed by an overview of the project's progress and the services offered by the FPC. The unit was formally inaugurated through a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a technical demonstration explaining the drying process, operating mechanism and benefits of the equipment. Participants were also briefed on the operational protocols, including farmer registration, batch-wise logbook maintenance and utilisation records to ensure transparent and systematic management of the facility. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Vats, Chief Operating Officer, ISAP India Foundation, said, "The maize dryer is an important addition to the services offered by Shivmaka FPC. By facilitating scientific drying, aggregation and market linkages, the unit will help farmers improve produce quality and achieve better price realisation. In a drought year, when yields are lower, it is all the more important that farmers protect the quality and value of every quintal they harvest, and I encourage them to make full use of this facility."

Ms. Anantika Singh, Senior Director – CSR, Pernod Ricard India, stated, "At PRIF, we believe that strong farmer institutions are central to building resilient agricultural communities. The maize dryer is an important addition to the services offered by Shivmaka FPC, strengthening its capacity in post-harvest management and market access. We hope this facility will benefit farmers across the project villages by improving produce quality and creating better marketing opportunities." Ms. Monika Jain, Lead CSR, PRIF, and Mr. Mohd. Junaid, Consultant, PRIF, also interacted with the FPC's Board of Directors to discuss ways to strengthen support for small and marginal farmers and explore opportunities for convergence with relevant government programmes, particularly in view of the prevailing drought conditions. Representatives from government departments also participated in the programme and interacted with farmers on relevant government schemes and opportunities for convergence through the FPC. The participating officials included Mr. M. S. Kumbhar from ATMA and Mr. Ganesh Suradkar, Deputy Agriculture Officer, Ajantha. Mr. Laxmikant, Project Coordinator, ISAP India Foundation, convened and anchored the entire programme.

On the market linkage front, industry stakeholders engaged with the FPC leadership on buyer requirements related to maize quality and moisture standards, aggregation and procurement opportunities. Their participation provided an opportunity to explore potential market linkages and strengthen connections between the FPC and local market stakeholders. Mr. Souvik Dhar, Head – Livelihood & Climate Project, ISAP India Foundation, guided the Board on the effective utilisation of the maize dryer, the potential returns from selling quality-dried maize and the importance of systematically documenting processing activities, sales and income generated to monitor the unit's performance. Ms. Shivani Negi, Project Officer, ISAP India Foundation, interacted on strategies to support farmers amid the prevailing drought conditions. The discussion focused on facilitating access to government relief schemes, promoting collective input procurement, improving access to crop insurance, etc.

With the commissioning of the maize dryer, Shivmaka FPC will facilitate farmer registration, manage batch-wise drying records and coordinate the aggregation of quality maize for potential buyers. ISAP will continue to provide technical and institutional support to the FPC Board in establishing appropriate service charges, strengthening operational management and developing market linkages. The initiative marks an important step towards strengthening farmer-owned institutions and expanding their role beyond agricultural input supply to providing integrated post-harvest and market services. By improving access to scientific drying and collective marketing, the facility is expected to help maize farmers in Sillod and Bhokardan blocks reduce post-harvest challenges, improve the quality of their produce and enhance their market participation.

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