​The dollar took a breather heading into the US ‌Thanksgiving ​holiday on Thursday, trading just below this year's highs, as global stocks bounced back and an investor rush to safer assets abated. The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six others, seesawed ‌to last trade slightly higher at 103.73, a notch below its highest since March 2025.

Sim Moh Siong, an FX strategist at OCBC in Singapore, said the dollar's relationship with equities could remain choppy, caught between safe-haven demand and concerns that a deeper AI slowdown could weigh on US growth. "The risk-reward of chasing further USD ‌gains looks less attractive, but hawkish Fed risks should keep the dollar supported," he said.

The yen was largely flat against the dollar, trading around 159.25. The ‌euro was steady at $1.098 and eyeing its third day of recovery after falling to its lowest since April 2025 earlier in the week.

Still, it would be difficult for the common currency to regain the key $1.12 level in the short term, said Tomás García-Purriños, a senior strategist at Santander AM, adding that a new range was taking shape between $1.07 and $1.12. "Over the next ⁠3 to ​6 months, price movements will remain within ⁠very narrow ranges, but within our neutral view on currencies, we favour the dollar, particularly against the euro," he said.

The euro still has to adjust to lower energy prices this month, ⁠which have improved the euro zone's terms of trade, ING analysts said. "The problem is that the central drivers of dollar strength – a strong US economy, inflation above ​target and a hawkish Fed – remain fully intact," the analysts wrote in a note.

Sterling edged lower to $1.310. DEFENSIVE DOLLAR STRENGTH

The Trump administration ⁠proposed new tariffs on goods from 14 major trading partners on Wednesday, with the highest rates to hit China, which the US blames most for flooding global markets with cheap exports. But the ⁠tariff ​impact on the dollar was likely to be muted, as the proposed levies lacked the shock of the 2025 rollout, said Vishnu Varathan, an economist at Mizuho Bank.

"This is more of a defensive dollar strength than it is an aggressive loss of trade support for Asian currencies," Varathan said. Hotter-than-expected ⁠US core personal consumption expenditures inflation in October, a sharp upward revision to third-quarter gross domestic product and a Federal Reserve survey showing continued economic growth ⁠and sticky inflation cemented expectations the central ⁠bank will raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) in December and again in early 2027.

The Swiss franc weakened 0.4% against the dollar on Thursday, having firmed 0.5% the previous session on safe-haven demand, and last traded at 0.8342 ‌per dollar.