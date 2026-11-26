Film star Gerard ​Depardieu, one of the leading ​faces of French ‌cinema, will ​face trial on charges of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, his lawyer David-Olivier Kaminski ‌said on Thursday.

Arnould first accused Depardieu of rape in 2018, saying the assaults occurred in his Paris home on two separate occasions when ‌she was in her early 20s. Depardieu, 77, has ‌denied wrongdoing in the case, and his legal team last year appealed prosecutors' decision for the case to be tried. Depardieu - a towering figure in French ⁠cinema, who ​starred in more ⁠than 200 films over five decades, including Green Card, The Last Metro and ⁠Cyrano de Bergerac – has become one of the most high-profile faces of ​France's slow-burn reckoning with sexual abuse by some of its ⁠most powerful men.

Earlier this month, Depardieu withdrew his appeal against a separate 2025 ⁠conviction ​for sexual assault, accepting his guilt and apologizing to his victims. The rape trial poses a much more serious threat ⁠to Depardieu, who could face 15-20 years in jail if he is convicted.

Earlier ⁠this month, ⁠British comedian Russell Brand was jailed for 10-and-a-half years after he was convicted of raping one woman and ‌sexually ‌assaulting three others.