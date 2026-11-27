VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 27: Ahmedabad's art fraternity and art enthusiasts turned out in impressive numbers at the opening of Shaina Shah: In Black and White, with the exhibition welcoming over 400 visitors on its very first day. The solo exhibition, featuring more than 34 original charcoal and graphite artworks, opened today at the Chester Herwitz Art Gallery, Amdavad ni Gufa, bringing together an evocative collection that celebrates the extraordinary expressive possibilities of black and white.

Spanning three decades of artistic exploration, the exhibition takes visitors through a compelling visual journey, from intricate miniature observations measuring just 6 x 6 inches to monumental canvases measuring 6 x 3 feet. Moving seamlessly between hyperrealism, abstraction, portraiture and wildlife, Shaina's works demonstrate the remarkable depth, texture and emotional intensity that can be achieved through charcoal and graphite alone. For Shaina, this exhibition is deeply personal. Having begun painting at the age of just three, she held her first exhibition at nine, presenting over 100 artworks. Trained for twenty years under her guru, Shri Bharti Bhai Gajjar, she developed a strong foundation in anatomy, perspective, composition and portraiture. Today, her artistic journey encompasses over 1,000 completed artworks, exhibitions across India, and 26 national and international awards and recognitions, with her works finding homes in collections across several countries.

Speaking about the exhibition, Shaina Shah said, "Charcoal is my favourite medium. It's fluid like water, and made with fire. Bringing this body of work together has been an incredible experience. I want people to come, look closely, ask questions, find their own connections with the work and perhaps discover something they haven't noticed before."

An important dimension of this exhibition is the introduction of a selection of portraits from Shaina's WOW Women Project, an ambitious initiative documenting 196 women from 196 countries through art, stories and personal letters. For the first time, visitors will have the opportunity to experience eight selected portraits from this extensive body of work, accompanied by audio narratives that bring the women's stories to life. Beyond her artistic practice, Shaina Shah is a Chartered Accountant, entrepreneur, filmmaker and social development leader. Her multifaceted professional journey reflects an ability to move across disciplines while retaining a deep and enduring commitment to creativity and artistic expression.

In Black and White invites visitors to slow down, observe and discover the many shades of expression that exist within two seemingly simple colours. It is an exhibition that challenges the notion that colour is essential to visual storytelling, demonstrating instead how light, shadow, texture and the artist's hand can create an entire world of emotion and meaning. The exhibition is open to the public from November 25 to November 29, 2026, between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM, at Chester Herwitz Art Gallery, Amdavad ni Gufa, University Area, Ahmedabad.

Exhibition Details - Exhibition: Shaina Shah – In Black and White- Dates: November 24–29, 2026- Public Viewing: November 25–29, 4:00 PM–8:00 PM- Venue: Chester Herwitz Art Gallery, Amdavad ni Gufa, University Area, Ahmedabad- Media Contact: Shaina Shah | 9909009752

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