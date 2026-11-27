Australia placed counterterrorism ​financing sanctions on two people on ​Friday, saying they had orchestrated antisemitic ‌arson attacks ​in Sydney and Melbourne on behalf of Iran.

Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad used a "complex chain of proxies" to attack a kosher restaurant ‌in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in 2024, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement. In August 2025, Australia blamed Iran for the fires and ordered its ambassador to leave ‌the country, the first expulsion of its kind since World War Two.

The government also suspended ‌operations at its Tehran embassy and listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. Tehran has denied the allegations. Reuters could not determine contact details for Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad.

Wong said the sanctions would restrict the individuals' access ⁠to ​funds and disrupt their ⁠ability to recruit, plan and conduct attacks. "These sanctions are an important step in disrupting the IRGC's ability to conduct attacks ⁠against Australians and Australian interests," Wong said.

The country's intelligence agency, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, said in its ​annual threat assessment in June it was investigating alleged agents, sharing details of their activities but ⁠withholding their names. Director-General Mike Burgess said in a speech at the time the man who orchestrated the Sydney firebombing ⁠was ​an Australian citizen based in Iran and a senior agent of the IRGC's Quds Force, a unit that oversees foreign operations.

Burgess said the alleged agent who directed the Melbourne attack ⁠was a former Australian resident living in Iraq. Iran recruited him through a web of Iraqi-based militia ⁠groups, he said. Burgess did ⁠not identify the men.

"Knowing full well they were being directed by the Iranian regime, these individuals orchestrated two attacks on buildings associated with Jewish ‌Australians," Burgess said.