China stocks edge up as industrial profit growth buoys sentiment; tech leads gains
China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday as robust industrial profit growth buoyed market sentiment, with AI and chipmaking shares leading the advance.
China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday as robust industrial profit growth buoyed market sentiment, with AI and chipmaking shares leading the advance.
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