Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers Launches the Stunning Nature-inspired Platinum Collections, The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod

VBJ launches two-new collections to mark foray in designer platinum jewellery

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, one of India’s top jewellery brands popularly known for exquisite craftsmanship and unique designs, today launched two hand-crafted collections, The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod in platinum.

The mesmerizing signature collections from the ‘VBJ Creative Centre’ were unveiled by Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, & Ms. Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International - India, in the presence of esteemed guests from across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers said, “We are thrilled to launch Buddha Pod and The Ginkgo Leaf, two exquisite platinum ranges, inspired by nature. The simplistic, light-weight and contemporary style is ideal for office and daily wear. Our focus has always been to deliver exclusive collections to ensure that our customers get unparalleled styles. The launch of The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod mark our significant foray into Signature collections in hand-crafted platinum jewelry, conceptualized & created at the VBJ Creative Centre.”

Present at the launch was Ms. Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International, India who said, “Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers are known for their strong design aesthetic and expert craftsmanship in jewellery. I am delighted to see that this has now extended in platinum with the launch of The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod collections. Both collections have a unique design story through contemporary designing. Each piece of jewellery has the finesse and elegance that is synonymous with the language of Platinum jewellery. I am sure that these designs will talk to the discerning young consumers in India.”

The Ginkgo Leaf collection received a flamboyant launch at prestigious platform of The Lakme India Fashion Week, last week. The Ginkgo Leaf collection is inspired by the Ginkgo Tree, considered a symbol of resilience and beauty. It holds within it an untold story of a woman’s strength and courage. In addition to symbolizing longevity, life and endurance; the light-weight platinum collection is a tribute to all women who have displayed inner strength in trying times, whilst holding a smile on her face.

The Buddha Pod collection, is handcrafted with diamonds encrusted delicately upon platinum. The collection is inspired by the unique ‘heart-shaped’ Buddha Pod seed that splits open, scattering seeds which have a lot of healing properties. The Buddha Pod is meant to metaphorically represent a mother’s heart as she spreads infinite love to one and all.

Committed to creating wearable pieces of art that spell elegance, the range comprises of neckpiece, earrings, rings & bracelets that can elevate the sartorial choices of the modern Indian woman. Crafted in a metal that is 30 times rarer than gold, this collection is a statement of individuality for those who appreciate the highest quality in jewellery.

VBJ’s other exclusive signature collections are Navaratna, Dalia, Kirigami, Persiana and Tulips. The aesthetic appeal behind the special hand-made collections is evident as nature and art are at the fulcrum of design, at VBJ’s Creative Centre.

About Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ) is a leading fine jewellery brand in South India. VBJ is known to offer exceptional value to its customers, myriad choices and extraordinary quality in diamond jewellery, gold jewellery and Silver Ware. Trusted by over six generations, VBJ was established in the year 1900 and has unflinchingly stood the test of time when it comes to harnessing the trust of patrons since its inception.

Image: Ms. Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International and India, Mr. Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers at the launch of nature-inspired platinum collection, The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)