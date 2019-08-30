Hry cabinet approves framing of rules for transportation of cash by pvt security agencies

The Haryana Cabinet on Friday approved framing of rules for better regulation of private security agencies engaged in transportation of cash in the state.8/30/2019 10:18:40 PM Under the new rules, no private agency will provide security for cash transportation without a license and it will use only specially designed and fabricated cash vans.

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here this evening, approved to frame the Haryana Private Security Agencies (Private Security to Cash Transportation Activities) Rules 2019 under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005. "The public and private sector banks and other financial service providers are outsourcing the secured handling and transportation of cash and valuables by use of armoured car service being provided by private security agencies.

"These privately-owned cash vans and currency vaults have become soft targets for miscreants. In this regard, multiple incidents have been reported by various state police agencies and there is increased risk of large volumes of cash falling into the hands of undesirable elements," an official statement said. The statement, quoting the cabinet decision, said it has become necessary to lay down guidelines for standard operating procedures for providing security by the private security agencies to cash transportation activities.

"Under the rules, no private agency will provide security for cash transportation without a license and it will use specially designed and fabricated cash vans. The private agencies will provide requisite number of trained staff whose antecedent should be checked through KVC verification and police verification for personnel deployed for cash transportation. "The cash vans should have live GPS tracking during the operations. And also, proper guidelines for limiting cash in a single van should be framed. Specification for private cash vaults used for holding and overnight vaulting of bank currency should be made and also specify measures for risk mitigation. Adequate training and certification of personnel should be done," it said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved an amendment in the New Integrated Licensing Policy, 2016. As per amendment, the coloniser would earmark 10 per cent area of the licenced colony free of cost to the government for provision of community facilities duly marked and demarcated in the layout plan and zoning plan indicated as 'Community Site'.

The location of the area for community facility would be at the discretion of the government to enable feasibility of its integration with the similar area reserved for community facilities in an adjoining colony, the statement said. The cabinet also approved a number of benefits to the sportspersons. Now, cash award to team players will be given at par with individual players.

In another decision, the cabinet approved exemption from the levy of 'Electricity Duty' on generating sets or self generation till March 31, 2020. The exemption on levy of Electricity Duty on such generations has been allowed considering the fact that generating sets are run by the owners in the eventuality of any failure of the electricity supply system due to outages, breakdowns or power cuts, the statement said.

