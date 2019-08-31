International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China's service sector activity grows at quicker pace in August - official PMI

Reuters
Updated: 31-08-2019 06:57 IST
China's service sector activity grows at quicker pace in August - official PMI

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 from 53.7 in July. It stayed well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Growth in China's services sector activity picked up for the first time in five months in August, official data showed on Saturday, cushioning some of the economic impacts from intensifying U.S. trade pressure. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 from 53.7 in July. It stayed well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

The services sector accounts for over half of China's economy, providing an important buffer as trade tensions with the United States escalate. But growth has been generally cooling over the past year amid a broader slowdown, which is making businesses and consumers more cautious on spending. The official August composite PMI, which covers both manufacturing and services activity, dropped to 53.0 from July's 53.1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019