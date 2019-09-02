International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Miners help FTSE 100 override trade worries

Reuters London
Updated: 02-09-2019 14:13 IST
Miners help FTSE 100 override trade worries

Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 weathered the impact of the latest U.S.-China tariffs on Monday, thanks to mining stocks as iron ore prices jumped after China pledged support to its economy and nickel prices gained on Indonesia's move to expedite ore exports ban.

The main index added 0.4% as shares of heavyweight miners Rio Tinto and Glencore advanced 1% each, while consumer goods firms and healthcare stocks also supported the index. The mid-cap FTSE 250 inched up 0.2% by 0713 GMT.

Also Read: FTSE 100 heads for best session in 10 days

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019