International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Cox & Kings appoints merchant bankers for possible sale of Meininger business

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-09-2019 16:31 IST
Cox & Kings appoints merchant bankers for possible sale of Meininger business

Tour and travel services firm Cox & Kings on Wednesday said it has appointed merchant bankers for a possible sale of its Meininger hotels business, as it seeks to meet its financial obligations. In a regulatory filing, Cox & Kings said as stated in its earlier stock exchange filings, the company proposes to meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets, and is in the process of evaluating the potential of every business to generate cash flows.

"We have appointed merchant bankers for a possible sale of our Meininger business," it added. Shares of Cox & Kings Ltd closed at Rs 3.80 per scrip, down 4.76 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019