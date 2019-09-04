LinkedIn Recognises Razorpay Among India’s Top 10 Startups to Work with

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

India’s First Converged Payments Solution company, Razorpay, not only does a good job of making payments and financial systems seamless and intelligent for businesses, it also manages to build a simulating workplace of creativity and innovation among its employees.

For the second year running, Razorpay ranked #4 in the annual list of ‘India’s Hottest Companies to Work for’ by LinkedIn. Last year, the company ranked #9.

The LinkedIn Top 25 Startups list is derived from a blended score analysing four pillars in particular: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement with the company and its employees and how well the startups sourced talent. The list is informed by the billions of actions taken by more than 645 million professionals on LinkedIn.

To be ranked among the top 25 startups in a country which is currently on a momentous rise of startups, reflects the kind of culture that the Razorpay team preaches and practices. Having achieved several significant milestones in a span of four-and-a-half years, the company has witnessed tremendous growth both in terms of market share as well as mindspace with their partner businesses and industry peers.

Excited about being recognised for the second time, Anuradha Bharat, Head - People Operations at Razorpay said, “The success of a company solely depends on creating and nurturing its unique culture. We’re constantly striving towards building a workplace that moves beyond engagement, towards creating an experience for our team. Truly speaking, we wouldn't have been able to witness a 500% growth in the last year if not for the trust and confidence our employees rested in us. And so, we try to ensure that our team gets in return what they give us - sustainable growth.

She added, “To be ranked by LinkedIn alongside some of the most exciting startups once again is encouraging and satisfying at the same time; it’s a reflection that our efforts are in the right direction, inspiring us to take excellence to new heights.”

Well-known for its transparent work culture and enthusiastic team members, Razorpay has been charting an exponential growth since its inception. Having evolved from being a single product company to a multi-product company, Razorpay currently powers digital payments for 3,50,000 businesses, aims to double headcount by next year and expects a 5x growth in its revenue by the end of the next fiscal year.

About Razorpay Software Private Limited

Razorpay, India’s first Converged Payments Solution company, helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment journey for any business. Established in 2014, the company provides tech payment solutions to over 3,50,000 businesses. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar & Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley’s largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, Y Combinator and Master Card have invested a total of $31.5 million through Series A & B funding and $75 mn from Sequoia India & Ribbit Capital in Series C. Around 33 angel investors including Snapdeal, InMobi & Freecharge founders, Visa’s Global Head of Strategy, Flipkart ex-CPO Punit Soni and internet entrepreneurs & investors Justin Kan and Tikhon Bernstam have invested in Razorpay’s mission to simplify payments. Known to be a developer oriented payment gateway, Razorpay focuses on essentials such as 24x7 support, one-line integration code and superior checkout experiences.

About LinkedIn Top Startups List

The list is a part of the LinkedIn List franchise, an ongoing editorial series that celebrates professionals and companies making an impact across the world. To be considered for this year’s list, companies needed to be privately held, be seven years old or younger, and have 50 or more employees. LinkedIn then looked at the activity of its own users – which exceed more than 500 million – in order to factor in employee growth, job seeker interest and engagement with the company on the platform. The startups were also assessed on how well they were able to attract talent away from the established players on LinkedIn’s Top Companies List.

