BYD India unveils electric vans; strengthens product portfolio Chennai, Sept 4 (PTI): BYD India (Build Your Dreams) India, a subsidiary of the BYD Group, China, which launched electric buses, unveiled two new electric vehicles -- "T3" a multi-purpose passenger vehicle and a logistics van for commercial purposes here on Wednesday. BYD India, Managing Director Liu Xueliang said that the company has over the past few years, realised the local design, research and development, manufacturing of electric buses in India "with the great of the Indian government and our local partners." "Our pure electric buses have cemented their position as a market leader in the Indian e-bus segment", he said, adding BYD India was the first OEM to export e-buses to overseas markets.

BYD India, in a statement here, announced the launch of the electric vehicles in India and claimed that it holds 52 per cent market share in the commercial e-bus segment. BYD India has two factories in the country with cumulative investments of over USD 150 million.

Company Executive Director Ketsu Zhang said they would look at gradually increasing investments, based on market demand for the vehicles. The electric vans can travel upto 300 km on a single charge and are equipped with various features, including push-button start, music system with bluetooth connectivity, reverse parking camera and sensors, among others.

The company claimed that the EVs can save fuel consumption and emissions of one vehicle were equivalent to that of five cars..

