MCX ties up with China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Wednesday it has tied-up with China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) for co-operation and the exchange of information. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two bourses will facilitate cooperation in areas such as knowledge sharing, education and training, organising events as well as to explore areas of mutual interests between the exchanges, a release said here.

********************************************* Future Generali names Anup Rau Chief Executive, MD Private insurer Future Generali India Wednesday announced the appointment of Anup Rau as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He joins the company from Edelweiss General Insurance, where he was the CEO and was also the CEO of Reliance Nippon Life Insurance prior to that.

************************************************ TIW Private Equity acquires majority stake in Digital Refresh Buyout firm TIW Private Equity on Wednesday announced the acquisition of a majority stake in online marketing company Digital Refresh Networks for USD 6 million. Founded in 2011, the company specialises in delivery of brand objectives on the web, mobile and social media through communication and commerce applications, an official statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)