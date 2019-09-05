WEC 2019: Countdown begins for WEC24 in Abu Dhabi

With just a few days to go, the countdown has begun for WEC24 scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, next week from Monday to Thursday. The four days 24th World Energy Congress is all set to start from 8 am on 9th September 2019 with a Pre-Congress Workshop on 'New Visions of Energy for Prosperity'.

In the run-up to the WEC24, an opening press conference has been called by the Organizing Committee of the 24th World Energy Congress at 9 am on Sunday, September 8, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), a day before the formal inauguration of the event.

At the start of this tri-annual global event, His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy and Industry and H.E. Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the 24th World Energy Congress Organizing Committee will join Jean-Marie Dauger, Chair-elect of the World Energy Council and Dr Christoph Frei, Secretary General & CEO of the World Energy Council to welcome the world to Abu Dhabi on the eve of the world's largest and most influential energy event covering all aspects of the energy agenda. Held for the first time in the Middle East, the sessions of the WEC 24 will also take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). "The panellists will provide an insight into what to expect from the Congress and some of the highlights from the action-packed four-day programme. The press briefing will be followed by Q&A and interview opportunities," said a communication sent to media persons.

In another communication, the participants have been directed to visit the Project Management Office starting from 2 pm on Saturday, September 7. "Starting from Saturday 7 September from 2.00pm, please visit the Project Management Office located in Organizers Office 8 (OO8) near the exhibition hall 8 entrance. You will meet the Project Management team," reads the communication.

According to the organizers the world energy leaders constituting 74 ministers, over 4,000 delegates and 900 media persons would participate in the WEC24. Almost every major company working in the energy sector, energy professions, scientists, innovators, young achievers and energy enthusiasts are also going to participate in the four-day discourse on energy.