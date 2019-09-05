Tablez brings Chinese lifestyle brand Yoyoso to India, to open 2 stores in Bengaluru

Chinese lifestyle brand Yoyoso is foraying into the Indian market through its local partner Tablez which plans to have stores across multiple locations over the next five years. Tablez, a organised retail group, is opening two new stores in Bengaluru on Friday, a statement said.

In the first phase, it would open 30 Yoyoso stores which would feature products from categories like health beauty, creative home necessities, seasonal products, digital accessories, stationery, gifts, and fashion accessories. Commenting on the development, Yoyoso co-founder and General Manager Xie Wen Liang said: "India is the land of hope and the country of fashion; we are very happy to bring the Yoyoso brand to India together with Tablez."

Tablez Managing Director Adeeb Ahamed said: "We are sure that it will strike a chord with the discerning Indian consumers and will bring plenty of surprises and happiness to the country."

* * * * * * Sanyo introduces Kaizen series android TV in India

Consumer electronics maker Panasonic on Thursday introduced Kaizen series, a new range of Android TVs certified under its online brand Sanyo. Equipped with Android Pie 9.0, the new range consists of 6 TVs ranging from 32 inch to 65 inch screen sizes with Google's user-friendly interface, a statement said.

It has priced 32 inch HDR TV at Rs 12,999 and 43 inch 4K TV at Rs 28,999, which will be available on e-commerce major Amazon's online sales platform, it added further.

* * * * * * Havells India launches 'Aindrila' fan

Consumer electric company Havells India on Friday launched complete square-shaped pedestal fan Aindrila. The new fan comes with features which includes unique square design, hand crafted guard, mood lighting and is three times sturdier than any other pedestal fan.

The Aindrila range of fans also provides protection from thermal overload and high voltage, thus ensuring safety of users.

