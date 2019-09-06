Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1815 hours:

DEL36 BIZ-PM-LPG TARGET Free LPG Ujjwala scheme achieves 8 cr target before schedule

New Delhi: The government will achieve the target of giving 8 crore free cooking gas (LPG) connections to the poor nearly seven months ahead of schedule with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to handover the 8-croreth connection on Saturday.

DEL33 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex jumps 337 pts as finance, IT, auto stocks shine; logs weekly loss

Mumbai: Benchmark indices marched higher on Friday amid expectations of more measures from the government to prop up the auto sector, while hopes of a trade truce between the US and China buoyed global markets.

DCM2 BIZ-ACMA-GST ACMA seeks uniform 18 pc GST on all components

New Delhi: Auto components industry on Friday sought uniform 18 per cent GST in order to help companies with their working capital borrowings which could be used to invest in long-term assets.

DCM7 BIZ-ACMA-THAKUR-GST Auto players should also take up GST rate cut demand with state FMs: MoS Finance

New Delhi: Amid clamour from the auto industry for a GST rate cut, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday asked players in the sector to also take up the matter with state finance ministers who are part of the GST Council, and assured all support from the Centre.

DCM11 BIZ-TPCI USD 1 bn line of credit for Russia's Far East to provide biz opportunities: TPCI

New Delhi: India's decision to extend USD 1 billion line of credit for the development of Russia's Far East will provide huge business opportunities in that region to domestic companies, Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said on Friday.

DEL20 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold prices fall Rs 372 on weak demand, strong rupee

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 372 to Rs 39,278 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday due to weak demand and strong rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM16 BIZ-STOCKS-LD INDIABULLS Indiabulls Housing shares close 5 pc lower amid reports of PIL against co

New Delhi: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday ended 5 per cent lower amid reports that a public interest litigation has been filed against the company and its promoters.

DCM3 BIZ-ACMA-MARUTI Maruti asks auto component industry to produce electronics, key parts in India to cut imports

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday asked the components makers to start manufacturing vehicle electronics and certain key parts in India in order to cut imports of such articles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)