International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

BoE's Brazier says c.bank has prepared lenders for any Brexit shock- The Times

Reuters
Updated: 09-09-2019 06:27 IST
BoE's Brazier says c.bank has prepared lenders for any Brexit shock- The Times

"The financial system will not come crashing down after we leave the EU", Brazier told the newspaper, adding that the imminent change of governor at the BoE will not derail the central bank. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Bank of England has prepared lenders for any shock from Britain's departure from the European Union, Alex Brazier, the BoE's executive director for financial stability told the Times newspaper http://bit.ly/2ZY4Lgv.

"The financial system will not come crashing down after we leave the EU", Brazier told the newspaper, adding that the imminent change of governor at the BoE will not derail the central bank.

The current BoE governor, Mark Carney, is due to stand down at the end of January 2020. His successor will be formally chosen by the finance minister, Sajid Javid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019