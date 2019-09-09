Lead futures up on firm demand

Lead prices were trading higher by 0.06 per cent to Rs 155.80 per kg in futures trade on Monday as participants built up fresh positions driven by pick-up in demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in October contracts edged higher by 10 paise, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 155.80 per kg in a business volume of 12 lots.

Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in the physical market mainly helped lead prices to trade higher.

