Steps taken to mitigate impact of global slowdown on country's economy: Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said the central government has taken steps to mitigate the impact of global slowdown on the country's economy. "Entire world is passing through the phase of economic slowdown. We are on the top of the list of the best performing countries," Shekhawat told reporters at a press conference here.

"The government has taken steps and took measures to provide economic relief. Merger of banks and relief to manufacturing and automobile sectors are such steps," said Shekhawat, who was in the city to highlight the achievements of 100 days of the BJP-led NDA government. He said the government has announced investment of Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure sector in the next five years which will also create employment opportunities.

Replying to a question related to Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said people there have supported the government's move and there is "nearly 90 per cent attendance" in schools, other institutions, government and private offices in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh now. He said "world leaders stood by India on its decision of removing article 370 and 35A from the Constitution" and Pakistan was isolated on various global platforms.

Shekhawat said Pakistan has only confirmed its image as terror sponsor country. Indian forces are capable and free to give befitting reply to Pakistan as was done earlier through surgical strike and air strike, he said. The Union minister said the government "ensured social justice and empowerment to all sections of society, abolished triple talaq, removed Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution and took many other decisions".

The government's decisions will deliver their result in the time to come, he said. On the issue of corruption, Shekhawat said the government will not spare those who have looted public money.

"I want to ask from Congress leaders including the chief minister of Rajasthan who allege that government agencies like CBI are being misused, why those who were booked and arrested did not get relief from the Supreme Court? People have faith in the judiciary and now the country expects more such actions in the time to come," he said. The Jal Shakti minister said his ministry introduced Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the country for water conservation.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a Jal Shakti ministry and several other states have showed positive response towards integration of departments which deal with water-related issues.

