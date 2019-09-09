Now, pick up e-commerce deliveries from railway stations!

Commuters will now be able to pick up their e-commerce deliveries from select railway stations in the financial capital. E-commerce major Amazon has tied up with the Indian Railways for launching the service, and the product deliveries will be available at four suburban railway stations.

Dedicated delivery kiosks will be set up at CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan as part of the tie-up, an official statement said. **************************** JSW Infrastructure port handles maiden consignment of urea *The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Infrastructure's port in Konkan's Jaigad has handled its maiden consignment of urea.

The port in Ratnagiri has also handled its largest sugar export consignment, an official statement said, adding both the consignment were third-party bookings..

