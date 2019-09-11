3rd Arm Admin wins Bookkeeping Practice of the Year

Porirua based bookkeeping business has won a major Australasian accounting award for its expertise in helping small businesses through to large scale companies grow and expand.

3rd Arm Admin has won Bookkeeping Practice of the Year at the MYOB Partner Awards up against multiple businesses across New Zealand for the second year running.

Managing Director Sue Inkersell puts the ongoing success down to its unique approach and integration of technology that saves clients time and money.

"We work with an extremely varied client base, from one-man bands across the trades through to companies with more than 100 employees, but our specialty across our entire client base is to ensure we provide bespoke solutions ensuring we meet their individual needs.

"We focus on ensuring clients limit the time and money spent on financial operations, transforming a task that could have taken them up to 20 hours into one that takes three.

"Winning this award two years running recognizes our expertise, stability, and ability to help our clients. We become part of their team and they become part of ours," says Inkersell

For commercial cleaning company, Supercare, 3rd Arm Admin is a seamless extension of its business.

Wellington-based Supercare has experienced steady growth over the last five years growing from a company of 15 to more than 120 employees with offices around New Zealand.

Managing Director Ian Kebbell says streamlining the payroll, accounts and administration practices in the business played a key role in this growth.

"3rd Arm Admin managed the implementation of a new payroll system and subsequently absorbed a timely fortnightly process as well as providing us with advice and recommendations to make other parts of our business more efficient," says Kebbell.

Inkersell says the company is embracing the changing role of a bookkeeper by developing its capabilities and systems.

"It's a myth that the bookkeeping and accounting industry is dying. The truth is a machine will never be able to connect with people in the way we do, and 3rd Arm Admins continued year on year growth is a testament to that."