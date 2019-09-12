Zinc futures up on spot demand

Zinc prices rose 0.48 per cent to Rs 187.30 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), zinc contracts for September delivery traded higher by 90 paise, or 0.48 per cent, at Rs 187.30 per kg in a business turnover of 3,495 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions built up by participants due to pick-up in demand at spot market led to the rise in zinc futures.

