MNRE postpones 3rd RE-INVEST scheduled next month

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Thursday postponed the 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meet, which was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 30. The ministry did not specify the reason for postponing the meet. It said fresh dates would be announced after consultations with stakeholders.

"Due to certain unavoidable circumstances, the 3rd Renewable Energy Global Investors Meet & Expo (3 RE-INVEST) scheduled from October 31 to November 2, 2019 has been postponed," MNRE said in a notice. "Fresh dates are being worked out in consultation with the stakeholders and shall be informed shortly," it said.

In a curtain raiser press conference last month, MNRE Secretary Anand Kumar had told media, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meeting at Vigyan Bhawan on October 30. The investors' meet will be held at Greater Noida." India is expecting an investment of USD 80 billion in 2 to 3 years in the renewable energy sector, Kumar had said.

The meet assumes significance in view of India's ambitious target of having 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022, which includes 100 GW of solar and 60 GW of wind energy.

