Rubrik positioned as Leader in data resiliency solutions by Forrester

Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control company, today announced it has been positioned by Forrester as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Resiliency Solutions, Q3 2019.

The report evaluated 10 vendors based on 40 criteria, which were grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Rubrik achieved the highest possible score in the strategy category and security criterion, among the highest scores in the backup optimizations criterion, and among the second-highest scores in the partnership criterion.

According to the report, "Rubrik suits firms aiming to simplify, modernize and consolidate data resiliency." Additionally, its "simple, intuitive, and powerful policy engine governs data protection tasks irrespective of source type, location, or target."

"We believe that Rubrik's position as a leader in data resiliency in the Q3 2019 Forrester Wave report acknowledges we are well-positioned to lead the transformation of the data management market as customers demand more than just backup and recovery from data protection solutions," said Bipul Sinha, Co-founder, and CEO of Rubrik. "With the highest possible score in the strategy category, we look forward to continuing on a trajectory of ground-breaking innovation and growth to better serve our customers' multi-cloud data control needs."

According to the report, in addition to ransomware detection capability, Rubrik Polaris "enables multiple data management applications including multi-cloud control, security, governance, and third-party SaaS protection." This is also achieved through Rubrik's acquisition of Datos IO, now called Mosaic, which enables customers to protect data for several NoSQL databases.

Rubrik believes the report recognizes its continued innovation through technical expertise, noting that "[Rubrik] has acquired strong engineering talent to give it fresh out-of-the-box thinking to solve longstanding backup and recovery problems."