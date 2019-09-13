EU regulators to set high bar to authorise Libra, ECB's Coeure says

European Union regulators will set a high bar on regulatory approvals for virtual currency projects in Europe, including Facebook's Libra, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

He told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that there was agreement among ministers that common rules were needed to regulate cryptocurrencies as they raise concerns about financial stability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)