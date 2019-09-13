International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU regulators to set high bar to authorise Libra, ECB's Coeure says

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 13-09-2019 16:28 IST
EU regulators to set high bar to authorise Libra, ECB's Coeure says

Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Union regulators will set a high bar on regulatory approvals for virtual currency projects in Europe, including Facebook's Libra, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

He told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that there was agreement among ministers that common rules were needed to regulate cryptocurrencies as they raise concerns about financial stability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Belgium
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019