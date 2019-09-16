Vikram Solar commissions eastern India's largest rooftop solar project in WB

Clean energy solution provider Vikram Solar on Monday said it has commissioned eastern India's largest single-shed rooftop solar project for Keventer Agro at Nilganj, West Bengal. The 2.15 MW project was awarded to Vikram Solar by Keventer Agro Ltd, a company statement said.

The shed top solar plant has been built to increase the capacity of Keventer’s food processing plant as well as to leave a green footprint by using non-conventional energy at the Barasat plant, the statement added. The project is spread across 250m x 70m and 6,240 high efficiency 345 Wp monocrystalline modules and 18 ABB inverters were used to ensure performance of the energy system.

The project is expected to have 2.835 million unit energy yield and will offset 2,647 metric tonne CO2 annually. "We are glad to share that Vikram Solar’s focus towards innovation, quality, and performance has helped us to successfully commission this project. We are hopeful that Keventer Agro will undertake more solar and other environment friendly projects in the future. As an organization, we look forward to participating in more such innovative projects in West Bengal and the country at large," Kuldeep Kumar Jain, BU Head- EPC, Vikram Solar, said in the statement.

Keventer Agro CEO Saurabh Jajodia said, "Given the quality of execution and after-sales customer service accorded by them, they will be paramount in our decision-making for all similar ventures in the future". Vikram Solar currently has a rooftop portfolio of 70 MW (commissioned + under execution) and has delivered green energy solutions to government entities such as - ISRO, IOCL, SBI, WBSEDCL, and AAI. The client list in private sector includes - SL Group, Century Ply, KBL, and Anmol Biscuits, etc.

