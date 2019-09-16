IndiGo starts flight operations between India and China

Expanding its international footprint, IndiGo on Sunday started flight operations between Delhi and China's Chengdu city, it said in a statement. "The airline inaugurated the first direct flight on Delhi-Chengdu route, making Chengdu IndiGo's 19th international destination," the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

The inaugural flight departed from Delhi airport at 10 pm on Sunday and arrived at Chengdu airport at 4.55 am (local time) on Monday. "China, besides being a popular destination for Indian tourists, is also the world's largest source of outbound travellers. Increased connectivity between India and China will attract tourists from both the countries, contributing to economic growth and social cohesion between the two nations," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)