RComm's four ind directors' tenure end on Sep 15th

Reliance Communications on Monday said the tenure of four independent directors of the company has ended on September 15, following which they ceased to be directors in the firm.

"...the tenure of Prof. J Ramachandran, Shri A K Purwar, Deepak Shourie and R N Bhardwaj, Independent Directors of the company has completed on September 15, 2019, and the aforesaid persons cease to be directors of the company with effect from...September 15, 2019," RCom said in a regulatory filing.

The Anil Ambani-led company is under going insolvency process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)