International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

RComm's four ind directors' tenure end on Sep 15th

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 16-09-2019 20:25 IST
RComm's four ind directors' tenure end on Sep 15th

Reliance Communications on Monday said the tenure of four independent directors of the company has ended on September 15, following which they ceased to be directors in the firm.

"...the tenure of Prof. J Ramachandran, Shri A K Purwar, Deepak Shourie and R N Bhardwaj, Independent Directors of the company has completed on September 15, 2019, and the aforesaid persons cease to be directors of the company with effect from...September 15, 2019," RCom said in a regulatory filing.

The Anil Ambani-led company is under going insolvency process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Directors Anil Ambani
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019